When the Badshah is in the race, it becomes kind of obvious that others will not stand a chance. As expected, Shah Rukh Khan has beaten his competitors hands down and has emerged as the winner!

For those who are wondering what we are talking about, this is the result of the Koimoi audience poll and it is you who have voted for SRK in the category of Best Supporting Actor! We would like to thank you for taking time out and voting for your favourite actors and actresses. Let’s take a look at the results.

Best Supporting Actor: Shah Rukh Khan for Dear Zindagi (65% Votes)

2016 did not witness a lot of films featuring the superstar. He showed his face in a cameo in close buddy Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and did an extended cameo in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi. In the film, where he is seen doling out life gyan to Alia Bhatt, SRK stole hearts in the avatar of a therapist. The result? Koimoi’s readers wasted no time in electing him as the Best Supporting Actor with a whopping 65% votes!

Best Supporting Actress: Fatima Sana Shaikh for Dangal (54% Votes)

In a recent interview with Koimoi, Prakash Jha said “…the world has moved on, it has also begun to celebrate the success of two pehelwan girls.” The veteran filmmaker had admiration in his eyes while referring to the Aamir Khan starrer sports drama. Mr Perfectionist Aamir has shown how to create a blockbuster without the help of A-grade actresses. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who essayed Indian female wrestler Geeta Phogat in the film, was showered with love by the audience for her realistic performance. She has won the Koimoi audience poll Best Supporting actress with 54% votes!

Best Comedian: Aparshakti Khurrana for Dangal (41% Votes)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti was the comic relief in Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal. He essayed Mahavir Singh Phogat’s nephew Omkara in the film and had the audience in splits with his antics. But he also won over their hearts which is evident from the results of Koimoi audience poll, where he has bagged the position of the Best Comedian with 41% votes!

Best Villain: Tahir Raj Bhasin for Force 2 (41% Votes)

With a villain as good looking as Tahir Raj Bhasin in a film, do you even need to look at the hero? We don’t think so! Neither do our readers, who have shown immense faith in the Force 2 actor and voted him to be the Best Villain in Koimoi audience poll 2016. He has bagged 41% votes.

Watch this space as we will also announce the winners of other categories of Koimoi Audience Poll 2016!