They make us smile, laugh, weep, jump, gyrate and sing. They create magic with their voice. They make us listen to them on loop and still crave for more. Bollywood proudly boasts of an abundance of good male singers who lend their voice to a variety of new songs each year. 2016 too was not an exception as we got to listen to some really melodious tracks. Let’s have a look at the musical geniuses who left us clean bowled with their magical renditions last year. Take a look at the nominations and don’t forget to vote for your favourite one!

Arijit Singh: Soch Na Sake, Airlift

Arijit Singh has become synonymous with Bollywood’s romantic songs. He is the uncrowned emperor of this genre. You can never have enough of him. Arijit’s silvery voice touches your soul. He makes the listener feel a song and not just listen to it. Soch Na Sake, written by Kumaar and composed by Amaal Mallik is a passionate number from Airlift, which turns magical with Arijit’s voice.

Arijit Singh: Yeh Fitoor Mera, Fitoor

Yeh Fitoor Mera takes you to another world completely and makes you oblivious to all earthly things. Arijit’s voice makes it pure and sacred. The intense track has been penned by Swanand Kirkire and composed by Amit Trivedi. The film did not do very well at the box office but all its songs are euphonious!

Armaan Malik: Buddhu Sa Mann, Kapoor & Sons

Buddhu Sa Mann is a refreshing, feel-good number, which makes you tap your feet. Composed by Amaal Mallik, it has been rendered by both Amaal and Armaan. The past year has surely been phenomenal for Armaan with most of his songs topping the charts. Some of his memorable numbers from 2016 include Besabriyaan (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story), Sab Tera (Baaghi), Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar (Sanam Re), Bol Do Na Zara (Azhar) and Mujhko Barsaat Bana Lo (Junooniyat).

Arijit Singh: Bolna, Kapoor & Sons

With every song Arijit Singh proves that he is extraordinary! Love ballad Bolna struck a chord soon after its release! The intense, soulful track has been penned by Dr Devender Kafir and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, whose Humma song (together with Badshah) from the recently released Ok Jaanu has become immensely popular. Bolna from Kapoor & Sons will captivate your soul and make you fall in love with Arijit’s voice. No matter how many times you listen to it, this song never grows old.

Diljit Dosanjh: Ikk Kudi, Udta Punjab

Punjab’s pop sensation Diljit’s rendition of this beautiful track in his Bollywood debut gives goosebumps! He gives life and soul to this soft melodious song, which will touch your heart. We wonder if the debut is like this, what his entire innings will be like! The beautiful words were penned by Late Shiv Kumar Batalvi and the music has been composed by Amit Trivedi.

Mika Singh: 440 Volt, Sultan

If you are listening to a Mika Singh number and don’t feel like dancing then you are probably deaf. The king of Bollywood dance numbers, Mika has lent his voice to this quirky, rhythmic track from Salman Khan starrer Sultan. Albeit 440 Volt is not a dance number but then Mika has the ability to pull off almost any song with ease.

Sukhwinder Singh: Sultan Title, Sultan

There is something in Sukhwinder Singh’s voice which inspires, instills energy and pumps up your adrenaline and what better than a sports drama film to do that! Veteran singer Sukhwinder recreates his Chak De India magic with the Sultan title track and it’s absolutely a listener’s delight!

Papon: Bulleya, Sultan

When soulful music is combined with words which touch your heart, then it’s no longer just a song, it becomes a divine creation! Kudos to Irshad Kamil and Vishal & Shekhar for this beautiful composition! Papon deserves special mention for his spellbinding rendition! This sufi song is soul-stirring and makes us bow our heads in respect.

Arijit Singh: Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Amitabh Bhattacharya and Pritam have dished out several fascinating compositions in the past and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil successfully lives up to our expectation. Channa Mereya is a tuneful, melancholy number, something which Arijit Singh specializes in. The lyrics of this song are compelling and memorable. The song strikes the right chord.

Arijit Singh: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (title), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

This is the ultimate love ballad which makes you want to fall in love once again! This song lingers in the mind for a long time. The lyrics, which speak of unrequited love are something which most of us have experienced at least once in our lifetime and hence extremely relatable. It is difficult to hold back tears after listening to Arijit’s soulful rendition of the track.

Arijit Singh: Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, Befikre

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi is definitely a refreshing break from the series of mellow, poignant and intense tracks with which Arijit Singh has kind of become synonymous these days. This Befikre song establishes the fact that Arijit can pull off dance numbers too, with equal ease and perfection! He is just flawless! The peppy, rhythmic number successfully made its way to all New Year party playlists!

Daler Mehndi: Dangal (title), Dangal

This is the song you must listen to especially at times when you are a bit low on motivation and optimism. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s words, combined with Pritam’s music instill confidence and courage in you and Daler’s rendition gives goosebumps! Veteran singer Daler Mehndi’s voice is like that old wine which you relish more with every new sip!

Raftaar: Dhaakad, Dangal

Dhaakad weaves the success story of a girl, who defeats one guy after the other in a male dominated sport like wrestling and compares her to a cyclone! Raftaar’s rapping skills have been wonderfully utilized in this song by Pritam and the song becomes truly enjoyable. Dhaakad has an interesting beat and sets a comical mood!

Sarwar Khan and Sartaz Khan Barna: Haanikaarak Bapu, Dangal

Child artists Sarwar Khan and Sartaz Khan Barna mesmerized us with their energetic rendition of this hilarious song from Dangal. The song won accolades for its funny lyrics but Manganiyar child folk singers Sarwar and Sartaz won our hearts! Their cracked voices reflect innocence and the two are high on energy!

Armaan Malik: Bol Do Na Zara, Azhar

Bol Do Na Zara is a mushy track which oozes with romance. Armaan’s voice is passionate and intense. The song, composed by Amaal Mallik is the ultimate love ballad and makes the listener fall in love with Armaan’s magical voice instantly. Rashmi Virag’s lyrics are beautiful and deserve a special mention.