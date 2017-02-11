What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of a good actress? We would instantly and unanimously say, ‘acting’. While acting is definitely the deciding factor but there is a little more to it. A good actress is someone, who can make her character become real so that the audience can relate to it. Her performance should be such that people will remember her for the roles she essayed. Diversity is equally important. A good actress should be able to get into the skin of different characters with equal panache. That’s what makes an actress stand apart. 2016 witnessed some memorable performance from Bollywood actresses. While we present a list of our favourites, we would also love to know which one did you like the most. Don’t forget to vote!

Sonam Kapoor – Neerja

What a performance! Take a bow, Sonam Kapoor! Ram Madhvani’s Neerja is surely a milestone film for this actress. With this film, Sonam showed the world her class. Her essaying of Neerja Bhanot, makes us wonder whether she is Neerja for real or just playing a role in the film. Sonam stunned all with her performance and carried the film entirely on her shoulders. She received rave reviews from critics and immense love from the audience. Sonam’s expressions of horror and panic while dealing with the hijackers and yet maintaining a calm and trying to put on a smile while doing her ‘duty’ in the hijacked aircraft, deserve a standing ovation.

Anushka Sharma – Sultan

Anushka is a good actress and there can be no doubt about that but given the kind of films she normally chooses, her character in Sultan is pretty average. Despite that, she doesn’t disappoint in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Anushka puts up a fairly good performance in the Salman Khan starrer film. The actress plays Aarfa, a female wrestler, even though it does not look very apt with her lean physique. However, she proves to be a good support for Sultan (Salman Khan) as his wife. Although Salman and Anushka’s age difference is pretty evident, but their chemistry is cute!

Anushka Sharma – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

In Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka Sharma plays Alizeh, a sorted girl, who knows what she wants in life and how to handle each of her relationships (as well as admirers). Her character is a bit different from the typical portrayal of heroines in mainstream Bollywood films. Anushka pulls off the character beautifully, without giving critics a single chance to complain. Also, Anushka and Ranbir (both being extremely good looking) look really nice together and share a sizzling chemistry. This is a Jodi which we would love to watch again and again. Not just with her looks but Anushka slays with her acting too!

Priyanka Chopra – Jai Gangaajal

Be it an autistic girl (Barfi), a cabaret dancer cum informer (Gunday), a Maratha queen (Bajirao Mastani), or a boxer (Mary Kom), Priyanka Chopra nails it with equal panache. She is beautiful, confident and wins hearts with her powerful acting. In Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal, PeeCee plays a no-nonsense, tough cop, SP Abha Mathur, who is in charge of Bihar’s Bankipur district. Her performance in the film, her body language, stunts and action clearly hint at the fact that she is presently the best (actress) in the action genre.

Kareena Kapoor – Ki and Ka

Ki and Ka is offbeat in a way that it is a cute, funny story of gender-based role reversal, where the wife is the bread-winner and the husband is the homemaker. It’s good to see Kareena getting to do a substantial role after long (especially after her blink and miss appearance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan). Kareena’s character of a corporate professional is nicely created, realistic and spot on and the actress does justice to it. Kareena’s performance is confident, relaxed and is complemented by powerful dialogue delivery. Even though she is elder to Arjun Kapoor, she looks much younger and their chemistry is a delight to watch!

Alia Bhatt – Udta Punjab

Alia makes you empathise. Alia makes you feel her pain. Alia makes you cry. Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly the superstar of tomorrow. She is one of the best actors of the present generation. In Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab, Alia plays Bauria, a Bihari migrant, who dreams of becoming a national level hockey player but ends up being a labourer in a farm in Punjab. Right from her body language to her expressions and her Bihari accent, Alia excels in everything. Her impeccable performance is one of the reasons why Udta Punjab is a must watch.

Alia Bhatt – Dear Zindagi

Alia’s performance in Dear Zindagi is one of her best till date. In Gauri Shinde directorial, Alia Bhatt plays the protagonist, Kaira, a cinematographer, who takes help from psychologist Dr Jehangir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) to cope up with her professional and relationship woes. Alia is dynamic and does her role with finesse. Not just critics, but Shah Rukh Khan himself lauded his co-star, saying that Alia has become ‘too good too soon’. Now that’s surely big coming from SRK!