Koimoi Audience Poll 2016 results are now out! Like every year, readers voted their favorite celebrities across various categories. Just in case you wanna recollect the nominations list – here it is – Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Female Debutant of 2016, Male Debutant of 2016.

And now take a look at the results right here:

Best Actor – Akshay Kumar In Airlift

Akshay Kumar was the only actor who was nominated for two of his films in the audience poll, namely Airlift and Rustom. While both the films managed to pull off a great success at the box office, Akshay received the highest votes for his role in Airlift. The actor received 31% votes which was the highest where as Aamir Khan for Dangal came second with 28% votes. Akshay was seen playing the character of Kuwait-based businessman, Ranjit Katyal who evacuates thousands of fellow Indians stranded in the country when Iraq attacks Kuwait.

Best Actress – Alia Bhatt In Udta Punjab

Alia Bhatt swept most awards in 2016 for her role in Udta Punjab and in the Koimoi audience poll too, she remained to be the favorite. The actress received 29% in her favor for her role in the film. In Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab, Alia plays Bauria, a Bihari migrant, who dreams of becoming a national level hockey player but ends up being a labourer in a farm in Punjab. She was competing with other actresses such as Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Alia and Anushka were the only two actresses to receive nominations for multiple films. Sonam Kapoor for her role in Neerja was voted second best in the poll with 23% votes.

Best Direction – Nitesh Tiwari For Dangal

2016 had some great films hitting the screens, in terns of diverse topics. Biopics, romantic dramas and social commentary, everything made its way to the screens. The audience has voted for Aamir Khan’s successful biopic on the life of Mahavir Phoghat, Dangal to be the best directorial of the year. The film received 34% votes in its favor. Akshay Kumar’s Airlift came second with 23% votes. From the right casting to promising performances, everything in Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal was beyond perfect. It emerged to be the most successful film of 2016.

Best Debut (Female) – Disha Patani In M S Dhoni – The Untold Story

Several fresh faces are launched every year in Bollywood and it ultimately matters who actually made a mark. In 2016, actresses like Disha Patani, Saiyami Kher, Sanya Malhotra, Sayyeshaa Saigal and Pooja Hegde made their debut with some big films. Bagging the most number of votes in the audience poll was Disha Patani who got 45% votes in her favor for her act in M. S Dhoni – The Untold Story. Dangal star, Sanya Malhotra came second with 26% votes for her amazing portrayal as the wrestler.

Best Debut (Male) – Diljit Dosanjh In Udta Punjab

There were only three nominations in the male debutante category which were, Diljit Dosanjh in Udta Punjab, Harshvardhan Kapoor in Mirzya and Apaarshakti Khurrana in Dangal. With 54% votes, Punjabi actor -singer, Diljit Dosanjh won the best debutante male in the audience poll.