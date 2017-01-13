Everyone loves to watch trailers but making an interesting trailer is not a very easy task. A nicely edited trailer should be exciting enough to pull the audience to theatres while at the same time it shouldn’t give away too much (or else nobody would feel the need to watch the film).

2016 witnessed some of Bollywood’s most entertaining and memorable films and of course some brilliantly made trailers. From the list of the trailers shared below, which one would you like to watch on loop?

Airlift Official Trailer

Akshay Kumar’s Airlift is based on the true story of two Kuwait-based Indian businessmen who risked their lives to play a pivotal role in rescuing fellow Indians stranded in Kuwait during an invasion by Iraq. Airlift’s trailer is undoubtedly very gripping but it gives away the entire film barring its songs and action sequences.

Neerja Official Trailer

Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja is a biopic of Neerja Bhanot, an air hostess who sacrificed her life to rescue the passengers on board a Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked at Pakistan’s Karachi airport in September, 1986. The trailer is nicely edited. It doesn’t reveal the climax while successfully weaving curiosity in the viewer’s mind.

Fan Official Trailer

Shah Rukh Khan’ Fan is a film inspired by Robert De Niros crime thriller, The Fan (1996). The film deals with how a fan’s obsession with a superstar eventually turns dangerous for both of them. The trailer is very intelligently made. It shows a common man’s fanboy moment on meeting his superstar, his beautiful moments and obsession with the actor and then shows the actor running after him. But why is the superstar chasing his fan like crazy? You have to watch the film to find it out!

Sultan Official Trailer

A very important aspect of all Salman Khan’s films is his introductory scene in the film. As soon as that happens, the crowd starts cheering and shouting out Bhai’s name. The makers of Sultan were probably aware of this and hence didn’t leave out the introductory scene from the trailer. The film deals with the life and struggles of a middle-aged wrestler who has bid goodbye to the ring to sort out some of his personal battles. And then…he makes a comeback and how! The trailer does not reveal the story but offers a collage of glimpses from the wrestler’s life.

Rustom Official Trailer

Akshay Kumar starrer Rustom is inspired from the famous Nanavati case (1959). Is Commander Rustom Pavri a patriot or a traitor? The trailer hints at both! The trailer shows Rustom killing his wife’s boyfriend and then pleading ‘not guilty’ in court. Does he get convicted or can he get away? Meanwhile, he is also being tagged as a traitor to the nation. The trailer is gripping enough to make people run to the theatres.

M.S.Dhoni – The Untold Story Official Trailer

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an extremely talented and popular Indian cricketer. He quit as the skipper of Indian cricket team’s limited-overs format last week, a position he had been holding since 2007. While he is massively successful, his life’s journey is good enough to have a film being made on it and hence the biopic is justified. The trailer of M S Dhoni – The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajput, offers glimpses from the sportsman’s life, a talented cricketer at school, Dhoni grows up to juggle between his ticket collector’s job at West Bengal’s Kharagpur station and his passion for the sport. But the fire in him refuses to die down and keeps him going. The trailer is nicely edited and leaves you wanting for more.

Shivaay Official Trailer

The trailer of Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay is just Ajay Devgn, Ajay Devgn and Ajay Devgn in every scene (and so is the film)! The film deals with the story of a Himalayan mountaineer, who goes all the way to Bulgaria in search of his estranged Bulgarian wife. However, nothing of the story is comprehensible from the trailer. In fact, the trailer itself is incomprehensible. It’s just a collage of action scenes, snow clad mountains and Ajay Devgn.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Official Trailer

Just like any other Karan Johar film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil too deals with a love triangle (or should we say rectangle?), complicated and confused relationships and the story is very much predictable from the trailer. However, that should not restrict lovers of the KJo genre from going to watch the movie. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead. Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Aishwarya Bachchan have featured in cameos.

Dangal Official Trailer

Another excellent product from Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s camp! Sports drama Dangal has not just won hearts but also raked gold at the box office. India’s first gold medal winning wrestler at the Commonwealth Games, Geeta Phogat’s life story stands as an inspiration for girls hailing from India’s remote areas, who dream of making it big in the world of sports. The beautifully curated trailer makes you die to watch the film!