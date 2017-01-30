They say music creates a spiritual connection between the composer and the aficionado! Music is that drug which can make us laugh or weep as it touches our soul.

Bollywood proudly boasts of some great musicians, who have enthralled us with their beautiful composition in the past and continues to do so. Not all films succeed commercially, yet they leave a mark on our hearts with their music! A film often becomes a musical hit, days ahead of its release and its great music draws the audience to the theatres.

Here are some films, which will go down in history also for their music. Which one do you like the most? Here are the nominations for the Best Music of 2016:

Airlift: Amaal Mallik, Ankit Tiwari

Although it does not have a lot of scores but Airlift offers a good variety of songs and music. From peppy numbers like Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi to romantic tracks like Soch Na Sake and a patriotic song like Tu Bhoola Jise, composers Amaal Mallik and Ankit Tiwari offer quite a mixed bag. The use of Arabic music, western beats, rustic Punjabi tunes together with retro Bollywood music is impressive! Singers like Arijit Singh, KK and Tulsi Kumari are a listener’s delight!

Fitoor: Amit Trivedi, Komail Shayan

Fitoor as a film did not gross good figures at the box office, but who cares? Amit Trivedi and Komail Shayan take a bow! You floored critics with your spellbinding music. The very mellifluous Yeh Fitoor Mera and Pashmina topped all playlists within a few days of their release! Tracks like Tere Liye, Haminastu and Ranga Re are equally appealing! To describe in one word, Fitoor’s music is absolutely ethereal! Arijit Singh, Amit Trivedi, Sunidhi Chauhan and Jubin Nautiyal were brilliant behind the mic!

Kapoor & Sons: Amaal Mallik, Badshah, Tanishk Bagchi, Arko

Not too many songs but this album strikes a chord with its lovely tracks. Kar Gayi Chull and Let’s Nacho are groovy tracks which rocked all the musical charts soon after their release. Bolna impresses with its melody and Arijit Singh-Asees Kaur’s soulful rendition. Buddhu Sa Mann is a peppy, refreshing number crooned by Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik.

Udta Punjab: Amit Trivedi

Another memorable album from Amit Trivedi! One of the most controversial films to release in 2016, Udta Punjab turned heads not just with its script and acting but also with its music, which complements the film’s theme. Ud Daa Punjab and Chitta Ve are trippy and can be heard on loop. Ikk Kudi became immensely popular due to its soul-stirring lyrics and melody. Da Da Dasse is a refreshing number from Kanika Kapoor, who is otherwise popular for singing item songs. Diljit Dosanjh, Shahid Mallya, Vishal Dadlani and Amit Trivedi deliver an album that strikes the right chords.

Sultan: Vishal & Shekhar

Sultan’s music is not outstanding but Vishal and Shekhar have created some memorable tracks in the Salman Khan starrer blockbuster. Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai (Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade, Isheeta, Badshah), Sultan title track (Sukhwinder Singh and Shadab Faridi) and Bulleya (Papon) feature in that list. Neha Bhasin impresses in the female version of Jag Ghoomeya. The first two tracks are high on energy while soulful Sufi number Bulleya surely is the best of the lot and that’s where the composer duo gets brownie points!

Housefull 3: Sohail Sen, Mika, Shaarib and Toshi

Shunned by critics for its mindless comedy, the third film in the Housefull franchise was not a big hit. The film consists of just four tracks. Pyar Ki Maa ki has quirky lyrics but peppy beats. Taang Uthake is a typical Mika Singh number and is high on entertainment. Malamaal is a Punjabi dance number, which is ideal for being played on loop at weddings.

Baar Baar Dekho : Amaal Mallik, Arko, Badshah, Jasleen Royal, Bilal Saeed

Not too successful commercially but Baar Baar Dekho has surely delivered the year’s two best party numbers—Nachde Ne Saare and Kala Chashma! Sau Aasmaan is a peppy, entertaining score by Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan. Arko’s Dariya qualifies as a nice, soft, sad number. Khair Mangdi by Pakistani singer-songwriter-composer Bilaal Saeed has superb beats and leaves a lasting impression on the mind.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil : Pritam

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a musical voyage! Kudos to Pritam! And of course to Arijit Singh for his outstanding rendition! Arijit shows his musical genius in tracks like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Channa Mereya, while Amit Mishra slays it in Bulleya. The Breakup Song is a fun, peppy number, with hilarious lyrics. It became hugely popular and turned up the heat on the dance floor!

Befikre: Vishal & Shekhar

Befikre is a very refreshing album and probably one of the best of 2016! Vishal and Shekhar surely add zing to this love story set in Paris! While Arijit Singh’s Nashe Si Chad Gayi gives a happy high, Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani create magic with Je T’aime, Papon’s Labon Ka Karobaar gives a feel that love is in the air and Benny Dayal makes you want to shake a leg with Ude Dil Befikre! To add cherry to this extremely diverse topping, Khulke Dulke went on to become the wedding anthem of the year! Each song is nicely composed and adds variety to this mixed bag!

Dangal : Pritam

Sports drama Dangal features among 2016’s best films and Pritam, with his outstanding compositions made sure that it is counted among the best music albums too! Be it the rock-solid Dhaakad, the hilarious Haanikaarak bapu, the mushy, melancholy Naina or the delightful Gilehriyaan, we have been hearing the Dangal tracks on loop! Haanikaarak bapu stands out for its lyrics. The song is surely a masterstroke by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Also, till date we knew Aamir Khan as an actor of extraordinary calibre, but with Dhaakad, Mr Perfectionist proved that he can be a good rapper too!