We love them, we hate them, we hero-worship them and we follow them. Bollywood proudly boasts of some actors, who are way beyond good, who are brilliant. In 2016, B-Town gave us memorable films like Pink and Dangal, inspiring films like Sultan and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, films with a patriotic flavour like Airlift and Rustom and a relationship drama like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Which film did you like the most? Who is the master craftsman behind its success? Which actor stole the show? Who captured hearts? Vote for your favourite actor from our nominations below.

Akshay Kumar – Airlift

Airlift is undeniably one of Akshay Kumar’s best films. The story revolves around perhaps the largest civilian evacuation in history, which happened during the Persian Gulf War (August 1990 – February 1991). Kuwait-based businessman Ranjit Katyal (Akshay Kumar) evacuates thousands of fellow Indians stranded in the country when Iraq attacks Kuwait. In the Raja Krishna Menon directorial, Akshay delivers a brilliant performance, which is measured, controlled and realistic.

Akshay Kumar – Rustom

2016 was Akshay Kumar’s year. He delivered not one but two big hits, one being Airlift and the other, Rustom. Tinu Suresh Desai’s crime thriller is inspired by the famous case of Commander K M Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra (1959), which led to the abolishment of the jury system in India. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays Rustom Pavri, a naval officer, who is accused of murdering his wife’s boyfriend and gets acquitted. Akshay delivers a powerful performance both as a betrayed husband and a patriotic naval Commander.

Salman Khan – Sultan

This is one of Salman’s most realistic performances, in which he is not Salman Khan the superstar but Salman Khan the actor, who wears sweaters and rides a scooter. Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan is the story of an Olympics gold medalist middle-aged wrestler from a village in Haryana, who quits wrestling and how he makes an unexpected comeback. Right from his Haryanvi accent to his physical transformation with age, Salman just nails it. Box Office numbers bear testimony to the fact that viewers loved him in Sultan’s avatar!

Sushant Singh Rajput – M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

This film will go down in history as a milestone in Sushant Singh Rajput’s career. What a performance! Sushant shut up critics and showed everyone what he is capable of. He essayed former Indian cricket skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the latter’s biopic, directed by Neeraj Pandey. Sushant’s lean physique helps him transform into student Mahi easily and it suits him well. Despite having absolutely no physical resemblance with the cricketer, Sushant makes us believe that he is Dhoni and whether you are a Dhoni fan or not, you are bound to love his character.

Ranbir Kapoor – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

This film is a saviour for Ranbir after his series of flops like Tamasha, Roy and Bombay Velvet. Ranbir has proved that he is a talented actor time and again with films like Barfi, Rockstar, Rocket Singh, Wake Up Sid etc. In Karan Johar’s relationship drama, Ranbir plays Ayan, who falls in love in Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) but she does not reciprocate. He lives with his heartbreak in the rest of the film. Ranbir-Anushka look like they are made for each other, while his chemistry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is sizzling hot! With Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the Kapoor lad once again proves that he is most certainly one of the best actors of the current generation.

Amitabh Bachchan – Pink

With Pink, Amitabh Bachchan shows why he is Bollywood’s megastar. Not only did he win hearts with his stellar performance but his dialogues from the film became famous overnight and went viral on social media. The film, helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is an eye-opener for the male dominated society, which takes immense pleasure in labelling and stigmatizing women. Big B plays a lawyer in the film and steals the show with his A-grade performance.

Aamir Khan – Dangal

Aamir Khan, take a bow! What a film! 2016’s superhit film Dangal is the latest release from Mr Perfectionist’s camp. The movie, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari is based on the life of India’s first ever gold medal winning female wrestler Geeta Phogat and her family. It traces Geeta’s journey from a village girl in Haryana to becoming a world famous wrestler. Aamir plays the role of Geeta’s father Mahavir Singh Phogat. Aamir’s drastic physical transformation in the film deserves mention apart from his brilliant acting.