Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who recently won Filmfare Best Singer award for Deewani Mastani, has grabbed the maximum love for the song through the audience votes too.

Shreya Ghoshal becomes the Best Female Singer for singing the mesmerizing track Deewani Mastani with 33.67% votes.

Palak Muchhal received the 2nd highest number of votes (30.53%) for singing the beautiful title track of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The 3rd spot is captured by Monali Thakur with 10.81% votes for singing the melodious song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, for which she also received National award for Best Singer this year.