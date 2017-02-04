Bollywood is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. In the 90s, Manisha Koirala’s white Kehna Hi Kya ensemble became a craze soon after the release of Bombay. Similarly, dungarees came back to fashion after Kajol’s look in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Actresses of the present day are no less of course. Time and again, they have proved their finesse not only in choosing the right outfits but also complementing the same with the right accessory and makeup. However, credit goes not just to the actresses but also their stylists and fashion designers. Let’s take a look at the divas who set the fashion statement in 2016.

Katrina Kaif : Fitoor

Anybody would find it hard to disagree that Katrina looked smoking hot in Fitoor, especially in the song Pashmina! The actress flaunted her toned abs in the film. Kat maintained a mix of western and ethnic wear for the character of Firdaus. Her outfits were contemporary yet classy reflecting the affluence of Firdaus’ family. The actress looked gorgeous in her red haired look, even though it made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Kat’s hair was colored by a London-based stylist reportedly for a whopping sum of Rs 55 Lakhs!

Jacqueline Fernanades : Housefull 3

Housefull 3 scores high on the fashion factor. Jacqueline stole the show in the film’s poster itself, where she flaunts a red-hot, sporty look. With high-waisted skirts, crop tops, off-shoulder dresses and simple girly t-shirts, Jacqueline maintained a chic yet cute look throughout the film. Not just outfits, Jackie had a careful eye on her accessories too. The Sri Lankan beauty looked princessy in a silver head piece and white separates in the song Pyar Ki Maa Ki.

Anushka Sharma : Sultan

Anushka’s remained simple, keeping in mind the character she is essaying in Sultan. As Aarfa, a female wrestler from Haryana she was mostly seen in Salwar-kurta, track suits and wrestling singlets. Her accessories were also kept minimal. The actress looked gorgeous in her wedding scene, where she flaunts a traditional handcrafted ivory Chikan Kari bridal ensemble. Her colourful and vibrant look in the song, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai was a stunner.

Ileana D Cruz : Rustom

Keeping in mind the era in which the film is set (the late 1950s), Ileana sported a glossy retro look in Rustom. Ileana looked ravishing and elegant in authentic embroidered Parsi sarees in her post marriage avatar. Right from oversized retro beach sunglasses, to curly hair to polka dotted bow hairband to collared bow dress, the beautiful actress just nailed it!

Katrina Kaif : Baar Baar Dekho

Katrina’s style is impeccable and she once again proved that with her looks in Baar Baar Dekho. While she looked sizzling in an hot pink bikini in Sau Aasman, her traditional lehnga paired with red shades in Kala Chashma was pure swag and surely impressed fashionistas! Her Nachde Ne Saare look with oxidized Rajasthani jewellery and colorful thread work outfit grabbed eyeballs too.

Anushka Sharma : Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Anushka choose a blend of traditional and contemporary look for her character, Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Since her characetr hailed from Lucknow, she donned the city’s traditional Chikan Kari kurtas, teamed with ripped denim. Anushka stole the show with her bridal avatar! The actress looked ethereal in a 17 kg heavy bridal ensemble, which has shades of red, peach and pink. We bet you couldn’t take your eyes off her! Anushka’s eye makeup deserves a sppecial mention too. Her bold smokey eyes are sure to capture your heart.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan : Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Aishwarya donned elegant and sophisticated outfits in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as Saba, a beautiful poetess. She stunned in her super glam avatar. Her body-con dress teamed up with a black long coat with a furry collar and calf-length boots was an impressive look. Her pastel blue long coat with gold polka dots is equally gorgeous. We totally loved her in that layered white outerwear paired with ripped denim. Her choice of bold lip colors beautifully complemented her look.

Alia Bhatt : Dear Zindagi

Alia’s fashion in Dear Zindagi is funky, trendy, boho, chic and most importantly comfortable. Alia mostly choose casual looks in this film and kept her accessories minimal. Be it Ripped denim and off-shoulder top, printed kimono with strappy tops or the gorgeous maxi dress— Alia pulled it off with impeccable panache! She looked cute throughout the film, in whatever outfit she sported. Her mustard dress paired with denim jacket, the denim on denim look paired with white sneakers became trendsetters.

Vaani Kapoor : Befikre

Formal attire clubbed with a pair of sneakers while going to work or relaxing in a mint green bikini on the beach— that’s Shyra aka Vaani Kapoor from Befikre. Vaani flaunted her washboard abs in the film and she looked smoking hot! Her looks have a French element as she plays a French-born Indian girl. Her high-waisted trousers with tank tops are very French, while her casual denim pinafore with black bralette is uber cool. Denim shorts and simple t-shirts with minimal accessories became the perfect look for many.